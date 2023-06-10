Manchester City Beat Inter Milan To Lift The UEFA Champions League

Manchester City claimed their first UEFA Champions League title in the club’s history by defeating Inter Milan with a 1-0 victory at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium. The win also marked Manchester City’s completion of a historic treble, becoming only the 10th team in history to do so.

Rodri scored the decisive goal midway through the second half with a well-placed shot from the edge of the penalty box. The win was a significant achievement for the Premier League and FA Cup champions and ended the long-awaited dream of coach Pep Guardiola, who had admitted an “obsession” to claim the Champions League title for the club since its takeover by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 2008.

Manchester City’s unbeaten run of four months and their victory over holders Real Madrid in the semifinals made them the overwhelming favourites to win the final. However, Inter Milan gave them a tough fight, twice coming close to equalizing with shots that hit the crossbar and were blocked by the Manchester City goalkeeper.

Despite Inter Milan’s spirited performance, Manchester City held on to celebrate their victory and become only the second English team to claim a historic treble. The win was particularly sweet for Guardiola, who had previously won two Champions League titles and one treble with Barcelona.

Manchester City faced a moment of concern during the first half when their talisman Kevin De Bruyne left the pitch due to injury, marking his second exit from a Champions League final due to injury. Despite this setback, the team rallied together and Rodri scored the winning goal in a valiant team effort.