Zimbabwe Weather Report For 10-12 June 2023

The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe, in collaboration with the Civil Protection Department, has released the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast on Saturday, 10 June 2023, which will remain valid until Monday, 12 June 2023.

In the morning, cloudy conditions were experienced in some areas of Matabeleland North and South, Masvingo, Manicaland, and Mashonaland Central provinces. However, the weather became mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon throughout the country.

For Sunday, 11 June 2023, mostly clear skies and cold weather conditions are predicted in the morning across the country, except for Manicaland, Masvingo, and Matabeleland South provinces, where brief cloudy and windy periods are expected in the morning with cool temperatures. In the afternoon, it should be mostly sunny and warm countrywide.

The weather changes may impact vulnerable members of society, trigger respiratory-related illnesses in all persons, affect crops, especially in frost-prone areas, and affect birds, especially day-old chicks. Therefore, it is recommended to dress appropriately, keep warm, and monitor temperature within fowl runs.

For cattle rearers, the weather changes may affect the health and well-being of their animals. During cold weather conditions, it is important to ensure that the cattle are kept warm and dry to prevent them from getting sick. Cattle should be provided with adequate shelter and bedding to protect them from cold and dampness. If possible, farmers should also consider providing supplementary feed to their animals to help them maintain their body temperature. During sunny and warm weather, cattle should have access to clean and cool water to prevent dehydration. It is also important to monitor the temperature and humidity levels within the cattle’s living areas and make adjustments as necessary to maintain a comfortable environment for them.

On Monday, 12 June 2023, brief cloudy and cool conditions are forecast in some provinces, with the clouds expected to dissipate as the day progresses. All other areas should remain clear, cold in the morning and warm during the day, with ground frost probable in frost-prone areas.