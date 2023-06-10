Zimbabweans Advised To Apply For Visas During ZEP Extension

Legal experts are advising Zimbabweans to take advantage of the extension of the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) to submit a waiver or visa application as soon as possible, IOL reported.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, extended the ZEP for another six months but cautioned that this is the last extension of the ZEP unless his decision is overturned.

About 178,000 Zimbabwean exemption permit holders are affected by the extension. Employers are being urged to provide ZEP holders with as much assistance as possible to apply for alternative work visas to ensure that they can continue to reside and work in South Africa after 31 December 2023.

There are about 773,000 Zimbabweans in South Africa searching for employment opportunities, according to 2022 census data from ZimStats. The abrupt termination of the ZEPs would have a devastating effect on the ZEP holders and their children, affecting their right to dignity and basic education, according to legal experts.

The judgment on litigation challenging the Minister’s decision is expected to be handed down by the end of June 2023.

Four different permits were announced:

a). student, b). business, c). spousal and d). work permit visas.

There has been an outcry regarding the stringent conditions set for obtaining permits, particularly work visas, which are beyond the capabilities of most Zimbabweans who primarily hold non-specialised skill jobs.

Student Visa Applicants Need to provide Proof of:

i). being admitted at a registered learning institution in terms of section 1 of the South African Schools Act, 1996 as well as a college established in terms of the Further Education and Training Colleges Act, 2006. ii). medical cover renewed annually for the period of study with a medical scheme registered in terms of the Medical Schemes Act.

Work Visa Applicants must prove:

1). they are filling a critical skill post and that their employer cannot find an equally qualified South African for the job. Most critical jobs are in sciences whose qualifications make it almost impossible for the generality of Zimbabweans working in South Africa.

The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Visa, which was initially extended to over 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals working in South Africa in 2009, has been renewed periodically since then. However, the ZEP was terminated in 2021, and holders were given a grace period of 12 months to apply for alternative visas. In December 2022, South Africa extended the ZEP for an additional 6 months. Subsequently, in June 2023, South Africa further extended the ZEP for another 6 months.