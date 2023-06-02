Dynamos Give Coach Herbert Maruwa Two-match Ultimatum

The Dynamos executive has given head coach Herbert Maruwa and his entire technical team an ultimatum to win their next two matches or lose their jobs.

Maruwa will be fired if DeMbare fails to beat ZPC Kariba in their next league match at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Dynamos’ executive committee, led by Moses Maunganidze, issued the ultimatum on Thursday. Said Maunganidze, as quoted by The Herald:

The Human Capital Committee meets after every five games to review the performance of the team. Today (yesterday), the committee went at length discussing the poor showing by the team in May. We failed to win any match and obviously, the committee had to set some conditions as a way forward. It was resolved that the team should win the next two games without fail or the technical team will be restructured.

Maruwa has to collect maximum points against ZPC Kariba, and Black Rhinos, to meet the target set by the club and save his job.

The Glamour Boys are winless in their last five matches.

Their last game was a 1-2 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium last weekend.

More: Pindula News