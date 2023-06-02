Police Ban Dangerous Weapons From Public Places In Mutare

Police in Mutare Rural have banned dangerous weapons from public places for a six-month period in a bid to contain a rise in violent crimes that include murder and armed robberies.

The prohibition order was issued in accordance with Section 4 of the Maintenance of Peace And Order Act (Chapter 11:23), otherwise known as MOPA.

The order prohibits carrying machetes, knobkerries, swords, knives, spears or daggers, catapults, and other offensive weapons in public places.

Speaking to The Manica Post, the Officer Commanding Mutare Rural District, Chief Superintendent Plaxedes Mbira, who is in charge of Penhalonga, Odzi, Marange, Cashel Valley, Vumba, as well as Burma Valley, said:

There has been an increase in the number of violent crimes. They are being committed on a daily basis so as the police we have seen it fit to put in place this prohibition order. We have noticed that these crimes are being committed by people who are moving around with dangerous weapons. For the avoidance of doubt, any person who fails to comply with this order may be found guilty of the offense and risks imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, a fine not exceeding level 5, or to both the fine and imprisonment.

She appealed to members of the public to comply with the order and to report all those breaking it at their nearest police station.

More: Pindula News