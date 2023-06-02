Survey: Most Zimbabweans Unhappy About Their Internet Speed

Just over 50 percent of Zimbabweans are unhappy with the mobile internet performance offered by the country’s mobile network operators (MNOs).

A recent survey by TECHZIM in which a total of 939 responses were recorded shows that 50.1% of mobile internet users were “very unhappy” with the performance. Part of the TECHZIM report reads:

Internet Speed

Overall

MNO distribution of respondents is: 68.3% Econet, 30% NetOne, and 1.7% Telecel

50.1% of respondents are very unhappy with their internet speed

2.4% of respondents are very happy with their internet speed

The average download speed tested by respondents is 7.94Mbps

The average upload speed tested by respondents is 4.91Mbps

The highest-tested download speed is 202Mbps (Econet)

The highest-tested upload speed is 36Mbps (Econet)

9.8% of respondents recorded a speed of 0Mbps after running a speed test/speed test failed to run because of a poor internet connection.

Econet Internet speed feedback

Average download speed on Econet is 9.57Mbps

Highest recorded download speed on Econet is 202Mbps

80.6% of Econet respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet speed

6.8% of Econet respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet speed

NetOne Internet speed feedback

Average download speed on NetOne is 4.5Mbps

Highest recorded download speed on NetOne is 50.04Mbps

82.6% of NetOne respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet speed

7.5% of NetOne respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet speed

Telecel Internet speed feedback

Average download speed on Telecel is 8.04Mbps

Highest recorded download speed on Telecel is 39.33Mbps

31.3% of Telecel respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet speed

50.1% of Telecel respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet speed

Internet Stability and Performance

Overall

49.2% of respondents report a very unstable internet connection

1.8% of respondents report a very stable internet connection

Internet stability is very bad in the afternoon and very good in the evening

Econet Internet stability feedback

87.7% of Econet respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet stability

2.9% of Econet respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet stability

NetOne Internet stability feedback

86.9% of NetOne respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet stability

4.6% of NetOne respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet stability

Telecel Internet stability feedback

56.3% of Telecel respondents are either unhappy or very unhappy with their internet stability

31.3% of Telecel respondents are either happy or very happy with their internet stability

Zimbabwe’s telcos have not been spared by the country’s economic challenges and this has negatively impacted on their revenues and their ability to invest in infrastructure and network upgrades.

