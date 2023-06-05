Prophet Arrested For Forcing Girlfriend To Terminate Pregnancy

Police in Harare have arrested a man named Moses Chitara (36), who claims to be a prophet, for forcing his pregnant girlfriend to take three tablets that caused the termination of her pregnancy. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police said the incident happened at a house in Unit N, Seke, Chitungwiza on May 26, 2023. Reads the statement:

It is not known how the forced abortion was discovered or how far along the pregnancy was at the time of termination.

Abortion in Zimbabwe:

Unlawfully causing the termination of a pregnancy is a criminal offence in Zimbabwe, punishable by law. The legal consequences depend on the circumstances, including the stage and method of termination, and harm caused to the woman. Offenders can face imprisonment for up to five years, a fine, or both.

In Zimbabwe, the Termination of Pregnancy Act (Chapter 15:10) allows pregnancy termination under specific circumstances, and only qualified healthcare professionals are authorized to conduct the procedure. These circumstances include cases where the continuation of pregnancy endangers the mother’s life or would cause permanent injury to her physical or mental health, rape or incest, and where there is a risk of fetal abnormality or serious disability that would affect the child’s quality of life. The procedure must be performed by a registered medical practitioner in a designated medical facility with the woman’s informed consent. Failure to comply with the regulations is a criminal offence punishable by imprisonment.