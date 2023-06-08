Advocate Simba Chitando Reacts To ZEP Permits Extension | Full Text

Advocate Simba Chitando said that they are eagerly waiting for a ruling from the Pretoria High Court on their application challenging the legality of the cancellation of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) by the South African Government.

On Wednesday, SA Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi extended the ZEP permit expiry deadline by six months from 30 June to 31 December 2023.

Chitando, who brought an application to the Pretoria high court on behalf of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association (ZEPHA) to challenge the cancellation of the permits, said the South African Government is exploiting ZEP permit holders financially.

Read a statement issued by Chitando in response to the extension of the ZEP permits.

The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association (ZEPHA) notes the 7 June 2023 decision by the Minister of Home Affairs to extend the ZEP until 31 December 2023. This means that all ZEP holders shall remain lawful in South Africa until the last day of this year. The 7 June 2023 decision by the Minister of Home Affairs to extend the ZEP for a third time proves that the South African government’s initial decision to end exemptions was ill-conceived, unreasonable, procedurally unfair, unconstitutional, and thereby unlawful. The legality of that decision, including the subsequent extensions, is currently before the Pretoria High Court. ZEPHA is concerned with the Minister of Home Affairs report that desperate ZEP holders are making thousands of waiver applications at great expense. A “waiver” only allows ZEP holders to make yet another application for a visa provided for in the Immigration Act. There is no lawful reason why ZEP holders should have to apply twice for one visa or permit. ZEP holders ought to be able to make a single application, provided by the Immigration Act, for a visa or permit appropriate to their personal circumstances. This issue has also been put before the High Court. The financial exploitation of ZEP holders by the South African government must come to an end. ZEP holders have been in South Africa for more than 10 years, and according to the provisions of the Immigration Act and applicable Regulations, after 5 years in the country, they ought to be able to apply to be permanent residents of South Africa. ZEPHA calls upon the public to remain calm and respect the rule of law, as we await to hear from the Pretoria High Court.

More: Pindula News