Bogus Zimbabwean Dentist Arrested In South Africa

A bogus Zimbabwean dentist was arrested in Polokwane, South Africa this week for practicing illegally at a medical facility while not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Taurai Chihoho was arrested by the Hawks and appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Chohoho is alleged to have been attending to unsuspecting patients since September 2022.

EWN quoted Christopher Tsatsawane, an official from the HPCSA as saying the number of health professionals illegally practising in South Africa was endangering the lives of patients. Said Tsatsawane:

No person is allowed to practise without having registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa. As the HPCSA, we would like to caution members of the public to be vigilant, and most importantly, to refrain from making use of bogus practitioners, as this puts the health of the public at risk.

The medical practice the man was practising under will be reported to the complaints handling unit for unethical conduct for employing an unregistered person to practice as a locum, according to HPSCA.

A locum, or locum tenens, is a person who temporarily fulfills the duties of another, for example, a locum tenens dentist is a dentist who works in the place of a regular dentist.

More: Pindula News