Civil Servants Union Leaders Meet Mnangagwa

Civil servants union leaders held a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare on Tuesday where they discussed issues revolving around their working conditions.

Speaking to State media on Wednesday, Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Cecilia Alexander said Mnangagwa promised to look into issues raised. She said:

ZCPSTU met His Excellency President Mnangagwa on Tuesday during which we articulated issues to do with our conditions of service and other matters, which unfortunately we cannot share with the public. His Excellency took note of our presentations and made an undertaking to attend to them. What I want to appreciate in public too is the President’s open-door policy and him being able to listen to the worker, and for that, we want to thank him wholeheartedly.

In April this year, the Government awarded a 100 percent salary increase to its workers with the foreign component being increased from US$200 to US$250.

Teachers were also awarded an US$80 teaching allowance payable in Zimbabwe dollars at the prevailing interbank rate.

However, on Wednesday the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) said the RTGS salary of teachers was worth about US$30.

Some unions representing civil servants want the lowest-paid Government worker to earn US$840 per month.

