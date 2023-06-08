Event: Diaspora Investment Masterclass by Vic Falls Stock Exchange
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange will be hosting a Diaspora Virtual Masterclass investor Webinar.
Date: 21 June 2023
Time: 11:00 – 12:30hrs
This will an opportunity to learn how to participate in the USD-denominated stock exchange.
Key Focus Areas
- Introduction to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange
- Capital raising options on VFEX
- How to invest and investment options on VFEX
- Role of a custodian
- Role of a stockbroker / Sponsoring broker
- Introduction to VFEX Direct
Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/VFEXDiasporaMasterclass