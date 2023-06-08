Pindula|
Event: Diaspora Investment Masterclass by Vic Falls Stock Exchange

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange will be hosting a Diaspora Virtual Masterclass investor Webinar.

Date: 21 June 2023

Time: 11:00 – 12:30hrs

This will an opportunity to learn how to participate in the USD-denominated stock exchange.

Diaspora Vic Falls Stock Exchange

Key Focus Areas

  • Introduction to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange 
  • Capital raising options on VFEX
  • How to invest and investment options on VFEX
  • Role of a custodian
  • Role of a stockbroker / Sponsoring broker
  • Introduction to VFEX Direct

 

Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/VFEXDiasporaMasterclass 

