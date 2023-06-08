Itel S23 Released in Zimbabwe, 128GB, 8GB, 50-megapixel Camera, 5000 mAh Battery - Price in Zimbabwe $119

Earlier in the week, Pindula wrote that itel was on the verge of launching its latest phone, the itel S23, in India.

It turns out the company was already preparing for a global release.

The itel S23, the highest-capacity itel phone, is now available in Zimbabwe. Itel is marketing the phone as “Super Smooth and Colorful”

The phone comes with 8GB RAM, which is extended by another 8GB virtual RAM for a total 16GB RAM. The storage memory is 128GB. Of note is the camera which is a 50-megapixel camera. All this is coming at a price between $115 and $135 in Zimbabwe.

The phone also comes in a 4GB RAM version which is priced between $105 and $120.

itel S23 full specifications

Storage Memory 128GB RAM 8GB (plus 8GB extended RAM) Battery 5000 mAh, Type-c 10w charging Back Camera 50-megapixels Front Selfie Camera 8-megapixels Display 6.6 inch HD+ display,

720 x 1612 resolution

with 90Hz refresh rate Processor 8-core CPU

UNISOC Tiger T606 Network GSM / HSPA / 4G LTE

.

Where to buy the Itel S23 in Zimbabwe

The S23 can be bought at all itel shops spread around the country. Look especially for itel Home shops.

Pindula is also an itel official retailer and you can buy the phone on this link: https://www.pindula.co.zw/market/itel-s23-22-20230608161024425383/