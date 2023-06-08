Liverpool Sign Mac Allister - Top Five Global Football News | 08 June 2023

Here are some of the top football news from around the world:

West Ham Ends 43-year Wait For A Major Trophy

West Ham United ended their 43-year wait for a major trophy after beating Fiorentina to win the 2022/23 Europa Conference League title in Prague on Wednesday night.

Saïd Benrahma converted a penalty in the 62nd minute after a Fiorentina handball in the box to give the English club the lead.

However, just five minutes later, Fiorentina scored the equaliser through Giacomo Bonaventura.

There were 90 minutes on the clock when winger Jarrod Bowen’s shot went past Pietro Terracciano to give the Hammers their first trophy since the FA Cup in 1980.

Liverpool Confirm Alexis Mac Allister Signing From Brighton and Hove Albion For £35 Million

Liverpool have completed the signing of 2022 World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35 million.

Mac Allister has signed a five-year contract after having spent two days undergoing a medical.

Lionel Messi Set To Join American club Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has confirmed he is close to joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami side at the end of his PSG contract on June 30.

Messi revealed that he had hoped to return to Barcelona but the manner of his departure from the Nou Camp in 2021 and the club’s ongoing financial issues have ended his hopes of returning to the Spanish club.

Real Madrid Agree Deal For Jude Bellingham With Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid have agreed a for the 19-year-old England midfielder with Borussia Dortmund with the transfer fee expected to surpass £115 million with add-ons.

In a statement, Borussia Dortmund seemed to confirm Bellingham will sign a six-year deal at the Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema Joins Saudi Arabia Champions Al Ittihad

French striker Karim Benzema has joined Saudi Arabia champions Al Ittihad after leaving Santiago Bernabeu.

Benzema announced his departure from Real Madrid on a free transfer last weekend.

Al Ittihad, managed by former Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo, finished five points ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

