Mapeza Clashes With FC Platinum Goalkeepers’ Coach

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum goalkeepers’ coach Tembo Chuma has reportedly abandoned his duties following an alleged fall-out with head coach Norman Mapeza.

Goalkeeper Petros Mhari has been taking his colleagues through their paces in Chuma’s absence.

The Chronicle reported that Chuma returned to Zvishavane on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with the club’s executive either this Thursday or on Friday.

Mapeza and Chuma reportedly had a fallout when the technical team held a meeting sometime last month.

The coach reportedly demanded to know from Chuma why the team was conceding a lot of goals. By then, after 10 games, FC Platinum had conceded 11 goals. Said a source:

In his response, Chuma said that the reason why was because of inadequate pre-season preparations, but assured the head coach that as the season progressed, guys will pick up. However, that wasn’t acceptable to Mapeza who stated point-blank that he cannot continue working with Chuma. That position came as a shock to everyone.

Chuma remains the only goalkeeper’s coach in the country to have produced five goalkeepers of the year in three different clubs inside a decade.

He was the goalkeepers’ coach of the following goalkeepers when they were voted PSL Goalkeeper of the Year: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) in 2012, Munyaradzi Diya (Highlanders) in 2013, Tendai Hove (ZPC Kariba) in 2014, Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders) in 2018, and Wallace Magalane (FC Platinum) in 2022.

