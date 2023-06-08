Saviour Kasukuwere Seeks Cancellation Of His Warrant Of Arrest

Self-exiled former ZANU PF Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has filed an application seeking the cancellation of his warrant of arrest to allow him to contest in the 23 August presidential election.

The warrant of arrest was issued on 17 January 2019 by retired Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya after Kasukuwere failed to appear for trial on four counts of criminal abuse of office.

NewsDay reported that in early 2020, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) sought the extradition of Kasukuwere from South Africa where he is based.

However, the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), turned down the request claiming that the issue was political.

In his application, which was filed on 02 June 2023, Kasukuwere, through his lawyers, Mhishi and Nkomo Legal Practitioners, said the warrant was issued in error.

Kasukuwere’s lawyers said he appeared before Mujaya on 29 November 2018 to answer to four counts of criminal abuse of duty.

The former ZANU PF Politburo member then took exception to the charges saying they lacked essential elements of the offence of criminal abuse of duty.

The magistrate, however, dismissed the application and Kasukuwere approached the High Court for a review of Mujaya’s decision.

The High Court ruled in his favour.

After upholding Kasukuwere’s application for exception, the High Court then ordered that the warrant of arrest issued by the Magistrates Court be cancelled by Mujaya who issued it. Said Kasukuwere’s lawyers:

Kt is accordingly submitted that the applicant (Kasukuwere) has managed to show on a balance of probabilities that the warrant of arrest should be cancelled. It serves no purpose for it to remain in force. It was rendered void by the High Court in a judgment.

Kasukuwere lost his ministerial position after the November 2017 military coup that ended the later former President Robert Mugabe’s 37 years in power.

More: Pindula News