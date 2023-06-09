Amnesty Concerned Over Lack Of Progress In Dzamara Disappearance Investigation

Amnesty International has expressed concern over the lack of progress in the investigation into the disappearance of journalist and pro-democracy activist, Itai Dzamara, who went missing eight years ago. The organization has called on Zimbabwean authorities to conduct a transparent, independent, and effective investigation into his disappearance, and to bring the suspected perpetrators to justice.

Amnesty International has reiterated its call for the government to establish an independent judge-led Commission of Inquiry with powers to subpoena witnesses and ensure the safety and protection of members of the public who with powers to subpoena witnesses and ensure the safety and protection of members of the public who wish to contribute to the investigation. Itai Dzamara was abducted in 2015 by five men and has not been seen since. He had previously criticized the handling of Zimbabwe’s economy and had been targeted by state security agents. Lucia Masuka, Executive Director of Amnesty International Zimbabwe said:

The failure of Zimbabwean authorities to account for the enforced disappearance of Itai Dzamara, eight years after he was last seen, speaks volumes about the lack of political will to account for him. The world and Itai Dzamara’s family want truth and justice for his disappearance. His family also want to be freed from the agonizing uncertainty they have been subjected to since his disappearance. Today, we join Itai’s family in calling on the Zimbabwean authorities to conduct a thorough, independent, effective, and transparent investigation into Itai Dzamara’s disappearance.

Itai Dzamara was forcefully taken on 9 March 2015 from a barber shop in Harare’s Glen View suburb by five men who accused him of stealing cattle. After handcuffing him, they forced him into a white truck with concealed number plates and drove off.

Amnesty International believes he is a victim of enforced disappearance. Prior to his abduction, Dzamara called for former President Robert Mugabe to step down and criticized his handling of Zimbabwe’s economy. He had been targeted by state security agents, beaten, abducted, and unlawfully detained.

Despite a court order instructing the government to give regular updates on the search efforts for Dzamara, no meaningful investigation has taken place, and his whereabouts remain unknown.