Harare Police Investigate Gas Explosion In Glen Norah

The police in Harare are currently conducting an investigation into an incident involving a gas explosion which took place on Tuesday in Glen Norah A. The explosion caused significant damage, resulting in the dining room roof being blown off and leaving three family members injured. The police, in a statement posted on their official Twitter page, reported that a gas stove triggered the explosion.

The individuals in the room at the time of the incident, including the informant, his four-day-old son, and 19-year-old daughter, sustained burns as a result of the explosion. The stove and refrigerator in the room were also destroyed beyond recognition. According to the police report, the informant had sprayed an insect killer in the room before lighting the gas stove, which may have contributed to the explosion. Reads the report:

As a result the informant, his son (4 days) and daughter (19) who were in the room sustained burns and a four-plate stove as well as a refrigerator were burnt beyond recognition. The informant had sprayed an insect killer in the room before he lit the gas stove.

Some common causes of gas explosions include gas leaks, improper installation or maintenance of gas appliances, gas line damage or ruptures, and improper use or handling of gas. Other potential causes can include inadequate ventilation, ignition sources such as sparks or flames, and natural disasters like earthquakes or floods.

Detecting a gas leak in your home can be done through various means. Firstly, natural gas is odourless, but gas companies add mercaptan to make it easier to detect through a strong sulfur or rotten egg smell. Secondly, a hissing or whistling sound near a gas line or appliance can indicate a leak. Thirdly, any damaged or corroded gas lines, joints, or fittings can be a sign of a gas leak. Lastly, symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nausea, or fatigue may indicate exposure to natural gas. In the event of a gas leak, it’s important to ventilate the area by opening windows and doors, turn off gas appliances and the main gas supply valve, and leave the house. Avoid using electrical switches, outlets, or devices, including phones, and call the gas company or emergency services from a safe location.