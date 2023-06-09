South African Truckers Say ZEP Extension Is Causing Confusion Among Employers, Workers

The Truckers Association of South Africa (TASA) has expressed concern over the government’s extension of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs), stating that it is causing confusion among employers and workers.

The ZEP permit, which allows its holders and their children temporary legal status to live, work, and study in South Africa, was set to expire on 30th June. However, the Home Affairs Department has extended the permit to 31st December.

TASA’s president, Mary Phadi, has stated that the inconsistency in government decisions creates miscommunication between the association and employees, and that there needs to be clarity on the government’s position.

According to Phadi, the government must provide clear information on the documentation surrounding the permits to avoid any confusion and ensure that employers are aware of their obligations regarding the employment of workers with ZEP permits. TASA believes that this will help to clarify any misunderstandings and ensure that all parties are aware of their responsibilities. Phadi said:

It is a concern because it creates miscommunication between us and the employees and the way we engage as an association because we tell them something and then the government decides on something else. The solution is the government must tell us exactly what they are trying to say. Let the documentation in SA talk about what we are trying to do in the public. Take the documents and engage on what is written there. Are we employing people illegally or legally?

The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Visa, which was initially extended to over 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals working in South Africa in 2009, has been renewed periodically since then. However, the ZEP was terminated in 2021, and holders were given a grace period of 12 months to apply for alternative visas. In December 2022, South Africa extended the ZEP for an additional 6 months. Subsequently, in June 2023, South Africa further extended the ZEP for another 6 months.