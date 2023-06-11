ZRP Confirms Harare-Bulawayo Road Accident With 3 Deaths, 15 Injuries

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a deadly road accident on June 10, 2023, around 1430 hours, at the 137-kilometre point along the Harare-Bulawayo Road which killed three people and injured fifteen others.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, ZRP said a Toyota Hilux vehicle carrying 17 passengers had veered off the road to the left side, overturned, and landed on its left side. The bodies of those who died were taken to the Kadoma General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations. Meanwhile, the injured victims are receiving medical attention at the same hospital. Reads the police statement:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 10/06/23 at around 1430 hours at the 137 kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road where three people were killed whilst fifteen others were injured. A Toyota Hilux vehicle with 17 passengers on board veered off the road to the left side before overturning and landing on its left side. The bodies of the victims were taken to Kadoma General Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Although details are not provided regarding the cause of the vehicle veering off the road, it is important to note that road accidents can be attributed to multiple factors, including driver error, poor road conditions, vehicle defects, and environmental factors. Some common causes of accidents include speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving (such as using a mobile phone while driving), drunk driving, fatigue, poor road conditions (such as potholes or inadequate signage), and poor vehicle maintenance (such as worn tires or faulty brakes).

To ensure proper vehicle maintenance, drivers should regularly check the vehicle’s fluids and tires, inspect the brakes, check the lights, keep the vehicle clean, and follow the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule. Regular servicing and maintenance tasks like oil changes and filter replacements are also important. By following these steps, drivers can reduce the risk of accidents and breakdowns on the road.