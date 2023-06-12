Alick Macheso Pays Rentals For Peter Moyo

Sungura musician Alick Macheso has paid rent for Peter Moyo, son of late musician Tongai Moyo, popularly known as Dhewa.

Peter asked for rent money from Macheso during a family musical show at Steak House in Waterfalls last week.

The Utakataka Express band leader later said he received the money to pay his rent and more than US$500 from well-wishers after his public appeal. Said Peter:

Whenever I attend Macheso’s family shows during month ends, I will be begging for money to pay rent. At least if you help me with US$150, I will look for another US$150 to pay my rent.

Macheso commended Peter for opening up on his problem and pledged to assist him. He said:

Chekuvanza hapana mikore yatiri iyi, we must be sharing our problems and situations in life as is the case with Peter Moyo. Peter, you are my son, be open, I am there for you, Tongai is not dead because we are there. God is there watching, so just do your best and God will be there for you.

Macheso and Peter performed the song Samanyemba and Zvinoita Murudo together after his appeal.

Peter took over Utakataka Express following the death of his father on 15 October 2011.

He retained the core of the band members like Spencer Khumulani, Evidence “Baba Gari” Tarabuku and Gift “Shiga Shiga” Katulika.

More: Pindula News