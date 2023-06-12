Event: Live Urban Grooves Concert in Harare - 17 June 2023
If you an Urban Grooves fan, then Saturday, 17 June is a date you want to plan for.
Kayse Connect is hosting a live Urban Grooves concert.
Venue: The Venue in Avondale, Harare (No 23 Kenny road)
Artists that will perform live include:
- Roki
- Decibel
- Dino Mudondo
- Plaxedes Wenyika
- Tererai
- Pauline
- Xtra Large
- Stunner
- ExQ
- Maskiri
- DJ Tamuka
- Madiz
- Willom Tight
- Trevor Dongo
- Nasty Tricks
- Diana
- Shinsoman
Tickets can be bought at
- GA Tick on Paynow: https://www.paynow.co.zw/Payment/MakeBillPayment/15429
- VIP Ticket on Paynow: https://www.paynow.co.zw/Payment/MakeBillPayment/15430
- Hidden Cultures: https://hiddenculturetickets.com/hc-events/urban-grooves-2023/
Here is Plaxedes Wenyika promoting the event:
If you’re wondering what kind of energy is at these events, here’s a video by Ranga Mberi, a journalist and Zimbabwean music history aficionado: