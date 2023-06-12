Pindula|
Event: Live Urban Grooves Concert in Harare - 17 June 2023

If you an Urban Grooves fan, then Saturday, 17 June is a date you want to plan for.

Kayse Connect is hosting a live Urban Grooves concert.

Venue: The Venue in Avondale, Harare (No 23 Kenny road)

Artists that will perform live include:

Urban Grooves Concern

Tickets can be bought at

 

Here is Plaxedes Wenyika promoting the event:

 

If you’re wondering what kind of energy is at these events, here’s a video by Ranga Mberi, a journalist and Zimbabwean music history aficionado:

Plaxedes Wenyika

