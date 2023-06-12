Paul Mwazha Church Bishop's Vehicle Burnt To Ashes

A vehicle belonging to a leader of the African Apostolic Church led by Paul Mwazha was burnt to ashes in Mutare the Sunday before last Sunday.

The Manica Post reported that the African Apostolic Church now has three factions, with each one of them led by Mwazha’s sons.

Bishop Tekeshe’s Isuzu truck was burnt to ashes at his Fern Valley home, with insiders claiming that it was due to the endless disputes over control of the church.

Tekeshe is reportedly aligned to Bishop Alfred Kushamisa, the Archbishop’s second-born son.

When contacted for comment by The Manica Post, one of the other faction’s leaders, Bishop Moses Mwagura said:

This issue is very clear and you should not have challenges in reporting it. It all started with some people trying to wrestle control of the church from Mutumwa Mwazha. They were later defeated at the Supreme Court after it was ruled that their actions were unconstitutional. Now, as time is progressing, we are now witnessing a division between Ngoni, Archbishop Paul Mwazha’s firstborn son and his second-born son, Alfred Kushamisa, known as AK. They are now up against each other, leading to the nasty destruction of property. This has nothing to do with our church. We are actually concerned that this is happening to people we used to congregate with. This is not what we would have expected from people who claim to be Christians and who follow the peaceful word of our Lord.

The three factions are allegedly led by Bishop Alfred Kushamisa Mwazha, Bishop Tawanda Mwazha and Bishop Ngoni Mwazha, respectively.

The divisions within the African Apostolic Church have resulted in the formations appointing their own pastors and leaders while conducting services at different places of worship.

More: Pindula News