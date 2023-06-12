Police Arrest 36 Nyatsime Residents

Police on Friday, 09 June arrested 36 Nyatsime residents for allegedly destroying ZANU PF offices and some houses in the area.

According to the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, the 36 said they had nothing to do with clashes between ZANU PF and CCC members that occurred in the area prior to their arrest. Said the Forum:

36 Nyatsime residents were on Friday evening arrested on allegations of destroying ZANU PF offices and some houses in the Nyatsime area. The 36 claimed that they were victims of dragnet arrest which followed clashes between rival political groupings pitting ZANU PF on one side and the opposition CCC on the other. The accused appeared before a Chitungwiza court on 10 June 2023. Through their lawyers, the accused registered various complaints of assault and property damage by police upon arrest. They also alleged that they were forced to chant and sing chimurenga songs. Their bail application is set for Monday. Darlington Marange and Noble Chinhanu of Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum are representing the accused.

In June 2022, police arrested 14 Nyatsime residents and CCC legislators Job Sikhala (Zengeza West) and Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North) over violent clashes that rocked the area following the murder of Moreblessing Ali.

More: Pindula News