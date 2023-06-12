Procedure For Motorists Driving From South Africa To Zimbabwe Through Beitbridge Border

If you are driving from South Africa to Zimbabwe through Beitbridge, please note the following procedure as shared by Crossing Beitbridge, a Travel & Transportation company:

Obtain a “not paid” Zimborder coupon upon entry into the border. Present the coupon to the Zimborder counter and pay the required fees of USD 27.00 (or USD 40.00 if pulling a trailer). Obtain approval from the CID desk by presenting a scan of the paid voucher. Proceed to Zinara and pay the USD 9.00 bridge toll fee. Obtain a passport stamp from Immigration. Provide your Reference Number to Zimra and pay the following fees: USD 30.00 for Third Party Insurance, USD 10.00 for Carbon Tax, and USD 10.00 for Road Access. If you have not yet applied for the Reference Number, you may do so at this link: https://bit.ly/3xSIswJ

Upon completion of these steps, you will receive a printout and may depart the border in your vehicle. Please ensure that you have the following documents: a copy of the Certificate of Registration for the car and/or trailer, and a letter of authority if the vehicle and/or trailer is still under hire purchase or not registered in the driver’s name.

Crossing Beitbridge strongly advise travellers to apply for a TIP reference prior to arriving at the border.