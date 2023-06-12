Sharing Nudes Without Consent Can Result In Imprisonment - POTRAZ

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has warned members of the public against sharing intimate images and videos without the consent of the person whose intimate images and or videos would have been shared.

In a statement, POTRAZ Director-General, Gift Machengete, said individuals engaging in such activities could face prosecution under the Data Protection Act, potentially leading to a five-year jail term. He said:

POTRAZ as the designated Data Protection Authority of Zimbabwe has noted with concern the increasing number of incidents of collection, sharing, distribution and or broadcasting of intimate images and or videos without the consent of the person whose intimate images and or videos would have been shared. The purpose of this notice is to advise members of the public that: 1. Intimate images and videos form part of personal information which is categorised as sensitive data under the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07]. The Act prohibits the collection, sharing and distribution of sensitive data without the consent of the data subject. 2. The Cyber and Data Protection Act (Chapter 12:07] as read with Section 164E of Criminal Law Codification & Reform Act [Chapter 9:07] prohibits the collection, transfer, sharing and or broadcasting of intimate images and or videos without the consent of the person concerned.

Machengete said those found sending nudes without the consent of the subject will be liable for prosecution and imprisonment for a period of up to five years. He said:

Those who continue to collect, share, distribute and or broadcast intimate images and or videos without the consent of the data subject of the images and or videos shall be liable for imprisonment for a period up to five (5) years or a fine up to level ten and or both such fine and such imprisonment. Members of the public are strongly advised against the collection, sharing or distribution and or broadcasting of sensitive personal information, including any intimate images and or videos of any person without the consent of the data subject.

The warning comes at a time when the issue has been topical after nude pictures of comedienne Mai TT, whose real name is Felistas Murata, were leaked.

Nude pictures and videos of Murata were leaked on various social media platforms, allegedly by her former husband.

