Dorcas Moyo Scoops ZIMA Award

Speaking to The Manica Post through her manager, Peter Madondo, Moyo thanked her fans for their support. She said:

At DM Music, we are speechless and dumbfounded by the immense support we are receiving from our fans.

They have pushed us to go beyond imagination and we remain forever indebted to our fans and followers.

Indeed, the brand DM is gaining strides in the right direction.

We owe this to humility, prayerfulness and professionalism. We are working flat-out to ensure that wherever we set foot, we leave a mark.

As part of our strategic plans to be the most sought-after gospel outfit, we take no chances in putting up a polished performance.

We treat our clients and promoters with absolute professionalism and high esteem.

I believe this has helped to give the brand a steady progression. Most importantly, we owe it to our fans who believe in the brand and its potential.

We have received awards in excess of a dozen, and we hope more are still on the way.