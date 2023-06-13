Here Are The Nomination Requirements For Aspiring Councillors

Aspiring candidates for Local Government (Council) seats have to meet certain criteria to have their names on the ballot paper when the country holds elections on 23 August 2023. Below are the requirements:

Be 21 years or older Be a citizen of Zimbabwe Be registered within the ward you need to contest Be a registered voter Be nominated by 5 nominators registered in the ward to be contested.

Furthermore, according to Statutory Instrument 143 of 2022, aspiring candidates for council seats will be expected to fork out US$100 as nomination fees.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced the fees in August 2022 and said the fees were approved by the Minister of Justice, Ziyambi Ziyambi.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Friday ruled against ZEC’s nomination fees following an application by Devine Mhambi Hove, leader of the opposition National Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic Republicans (NPDR).

Mhambi argued that the fees were too high and contravened provisions of the national Constitution.

The ConCourt gave Parliament seven days to review the fees.

More: Pindula News