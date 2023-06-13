No Decision By United States To Move AGOA Forum From SA - Monyela

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Director-General Public Policy, Clayson Monyela said that South Africa has noted a letter by four United States legislators to the country’s Secretary of State Anton Blinken.

In the letter, dated 09 June 2023, the four Congressmen asked that this year’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) summit be moved away from South Africa, accusing Pretoria of supporting Russia militarily amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Posting on Twitter, this Tuesday, Monyela said that there is no decision by the United States Government to move the AGOA Forum from South Africa. He said:

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoys recently visited the US to meet and explain South Africa’s active non-aligned position on the Russia/Ukraine conflict to key stakeholders and decision-makers. Our diplomats in Washington continue to engage on these matters. President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading an African Peace Mission (in the coming days) to Russia and Ukraine. South Africa enjoys the support of the US government, the Africa Group and Business in hosting the AGOA Forum which is planned for November. The relations between South Africa and the United States of America are mutually beneficial…even in the context of AGOA.

The United States has accused South Africa of shipping weapons to Russia in December last year. Wrote the U.S. legislators:

Late last year, a Russian cargo vessel subject to US sanctions docked in South Africa’s largest naval port, and intelligence suggests that the South African government used this opportunity to covertly supply Russia with arms and ammunition that could be used in its illegal war in Ukraine.

The South African government has, however, denied the charge, with President Cyril Ramaphosa launching an independent investigation into the accusation.

More: Pindula News