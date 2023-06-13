Zimbabwe Dollar Official Rate Now $6 000 To The US Dollar

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has set the official exchange rate at almost ZWL$6 000 to the US dollar.

According to the results of the foreign exchange auction conducted on Tuesday, 13 June 2023, the wholesale weighted average was US$1: ZWL$5 978.6794.

On 06 June 2023, the weighted average was US$1: ZWL$3 673.7718, from US$1: ZWL$2 577.0564 on 30 May.

