Zimbabwean Strongman Arnold Zikhali Says He Eats 60kgs Sadza, 60kgs Rice Every Month

Zimbabwean strongman, Arnold Zikhali (36), who claims to be the strongest man in the country, says he consumes 60 kgs of sadza, 60 kgs of rice and 750 bananas per month.

Zikhali recently made headlines by effortlessly pulling a massive 56-tonne train wagon for 100 metres.

On his source of strength, Zikhali said he doesn’t take any supplements or steroids but gets all his energy from food.

He said is not a bodybuilder but is simply someone who appreciates the power of nourishment.

Speaking to H-Metro, Zikhali said for breakfast, he consumes two loaves of bread, 30 eggs (15 boiled and 15 fried), one litre of juice, bacon, beans, polony and 2 litres of water. He said:

I also take 10 oranges, five apples and 25 bananas. For lunch, I eat 2kgs of sadza, 2kgs of muriwo, six pints of lacto, one litre of juice and 2 litres of water. In the evening, I take 2kgs rice, 2kgs chicken, beans, one-litre juice, six pints Lacto, 2 litres of water, and a variety of fruits which will be a variety but the same quantity. Handidi kushaya beans ipapo.

Even in the middle of the night, Zikhali wakes up for another massive meal. He said:

I get hungry around midnight and wake up to eat 1kg of sadza, 1kg muriwo, and drink 2 litres of coffee.

He said he is planning to pull four buses, weighing 40 tonnes, in three weeks’ time. He said:

My next target is to pull four buses which weigh 40 tonnes in three weeks’ time. I have been doing this since last year after I pulled two trucks weighing 30 tonnes each. My manager, Knowledge Mutambara, is the one who encouraged me to pursue this career. He told me I could do more and we did a test using a kombi, which I pulled from the back, while it was full of passengers. That’s when I realised that I had strength. I later pulled two buses and two trucks. Last year, I went to the railway station where I pulled two wagons weighing 12 tonnes each. The next thing is pulling an aeroplane.

A soldier by profession, Zikhali said he only visits the gym once a month. He said:

I was granted permission by my employers to do what I can with my talent. I am a strong man, not a bodybuilder. I am like the abnormal load trucks. I get fat from many foods. I only use the gym once a month because I can’t afford it. If I could afford it, I would want to go to the gym every day. I want to go far with this sport. Most strongman competitions are held in Botswana around July/August and I am praying that I get to enter this year’s event to compete against the best.

Canadian national Mitchell Hooper was named the 2023 World’s Strongest Man at the 46th World’s Strongest Man competition which took place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from April 19 to 23.

More: Pindula News