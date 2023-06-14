FAZ Sucked Into CCC Members' Disputes

According to leaked CCC WhatsApp group chats seen by NewsDay, there are allegations that some CCC aspiring candidates in Bulawayo were funded by FAZ. Said a party member:

We know you (names supplied) and your gang are criminals benefiting from FAZ. Stop making us fools. We have evidence of you working with FAZ and we will expose it.

Another party member urged his colleagues to discuss ideas rather than persons. Said the member:

My brother, please don’t count me where people are discussed. Don’t put my name into disrepute, I love this party. Let’s rather discuss ideas and respect each other’s opinions and interests. I am ready to put my body in order to protect president Nelson Chamisa.

In a statement, CCC senior executive Felix Magalela Mafa Sibanda appealed for unity in Bulawayo.

Addressing the MDC Veterans Association (VAA), Sibanda, who is the VAA national chairperson, said unity was key to ensure that CCC emerge victorious in the 23 August elections. He said:

As your leadership, I am appealing to all VAA members to support CCC presidential candidate, Chamisa, legislative and council candidates throughout Zimbabwe. Our mission as VAA has been the total enjoyment of all human and constitutional rights by all Zimbabweans regardless of one’s station in society. I wish everyone who was nominated and successfully vetted to represent the CCC movement in the coming harmonised elections on August 23 success. Let us support each other where applicable in this decisive plebiscite.

The MDC VAA was formed as an affiliate of the then Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC-T.

The group supported the MDC Alliance then led by Chamisa in the 2018 election.

Several VAA members are now members of CCC.

Meanwhile, CCC is yet to finalise its candidate selection process ahead of the June 21 nomination court sitting.

