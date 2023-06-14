Peter Moyo Refutes Reports He Begged For Money From Macheso

Thank you to all those who called to check up on me and give me money though nyaya yanga iri yenhema but rudo rwenyu ndorwaita mufone kunzwa kuti Jaya riri sei.

Ndatowana mari yema Jemamba imwe ndichatengera Gogo Chihera girosari zvangu. Thank you Reporter akanyora nyaya iyi uri chibaba, kundiitisa mari ndakarivara.

According to a report, Peter asked for rent money from Macheso during a family musical show at Steak House in Waterfalls recently.

He was quoted as saying he received the money to pay his rent and more than US$500 from well-wishers after his public appeal.

The report also claimed that Macheso commended Peter for opening up on his problem and that pledged to assist him. Macheso reportedly said:

Chekuvanza hapana mikore yatiri iyi, we must be sharing our problems and situations in life as is the case with Peter Moyo. Peter, you are my son, be open, I am there for you, Tongai is not dead because we are there. God is there watching, so just do your best and God will be there for you.

Peter took over the reins of Utakataka Express after the death of his father in 2011.

He was once accused of singing discord as he started off and went on to receive vocal lessons from gospel singer Charles Charamba.

