Zimbabwe's Tobacco Deliveries Break All-time Record Of 259 Million Kilogrammes
The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) says tobacco deliveries during the ongoing marketing season have reached a record 260.6 million kilogrammes.
The previous record, which was 259 million kilogrammes, was achieved in 2019.
This year, Zimbabwe was targeting 230 million kilogrammes but a total of 260.6 million kilogrammes had been delivered by 12 June 2023, according to TIMB.
The Sunday Mail reported that tobacco sales have generated US$787 million as of day 64 of the current marketing season.
During the same period in 2022, tobacco sales had raked in US$511 million.
18 million kg of tobacco have been delivered to auction floors while contractors have accounted for 242 million kg.
The highest price achieved to date is US$6.10 per kg at the contract floors and US$4.99 at the auction floors. The lowest price is US$0.10.
