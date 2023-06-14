Zimbabwe's Tobacco Deliveries Break All-time Record Of 259 Million Kilogrammes

The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) says tobacco deliveries during the ongoing marketing season have reached a record 260.6 million kilogrammes.

The previous record, which was 259 million kilogrammes, was achieved in 2019.

This year, Zimbabwe was targeting 230 million kilogrammes but a total of 260.6 million kilogrammes had been delivered by 12 June 2023, according to TIMB.

