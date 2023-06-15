Masomere Resigns From Mutare City Rovers, Joins Kariba ZPC FC

Luke ‘Vahombe’ Masomere, the former coach of Mutare City Rovers, has officially resigned from his position and has been appointed the new head coach for Kariba ZPC FC. The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Eastern Region Division 1 team sent Masomere on forced leave, leading to his departure.

Masomere expressed his excitement for beginning his new role and his intention to work hard to prevent Kariba ZPC FC from being relegated. The club’s liaison officer, Sylvester Mushininga, confirmed that the coach has signed his contract. ZPC Kariba Liason Officer Sylvester Mushininga confirmed the development to Mirror Sports. He said: