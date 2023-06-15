Masomere Resigns From Mutare City Rovers, Joins Kariba ZPC FC
Luke ‘Vahombe’ Masomere, the former coach of Mutare City Rovers, has officially resigned from his position and has been appointed the new head coach for Kariba ZPC FC. The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Eastern Region Division 1 team sent Masomere on forced leave, leading to his departure.
Masomere expressed his excitement for beginning his new role and his intention to work hard to prevent Kariba ZPC FC from being relegated. The club’s liaison officer, Sylvester Mushininga, confirmed that the coach has signed his contract. ZPC Kariba Liason Officer Sylvester Mushininga confirmed the development to Mirror Sports. He said:
It’s now official that Kariba ZPC FC has engaged Luke Masomere as the new head coach. Contracts have already been signed.Feedback
Masomere takes over from Newsome Mutema, who has been relegated to assistant coach. Speaking after joining ZPC Kariba, Masomere said:
I’m now head coach at ZPC Kariba. I’m looking forward to a fruitful season. I’m happy to be back in the PSL after a long time. I’m really excited about that. I will start work on Sunday and resume training on Monday,” he said.
Meanwhile, Clayton Masekesa, the spokesperson for Mutare City Rovers FC, stated that Masomere resigned from the club after being sent on forced leave for influencing players to protest against the club and sponsor before a match against FC Hunters. Masomere had been in charge of Mutare City Rovers since the beginning of the D1 league, and the team is fifth on the log with 17 points from 10 matches.
More Pindula News
Tags
Comments
Leave a Comment
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals