Meteorological Services Warns Of Severe Ground Frost In Zimbabwe

The Meteorological Services Department has issued a severe ground frost warning for several areas in Zimbabwe, including Bulawayo. The warning will be in effect from Thursday to Friday and will affect areas such as Matopos, Lupane, Nkayi, Gweru, Chivhu, and Hwedza, among others. Moderate ground frost is expected in Kezi, West Nicholson, Masvingo, Kadoma, Marondera, and Mvuma.

The Met Department has advised farmers to take appropriate measures to protect their crops and livestock during this period. Farmers are encouraged to monitor temperatures within fowl runs and adjust accordingly to reduce the impact of cold conditions on birds and animals. Additionally, short-term measures such as overhead irrigation of frost-prone crops, mulching, increasing wind speed through fans, and warming the area using controlled heaters can be employed to protect crops.

The severe ground frost warning highlights the need for farmers to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to safeguard their crops and animals. It is essential to stay informed through official meteorological services department platforms and consult with local Agritex officers for better advice.

Feedback