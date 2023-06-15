Meteorological Services Warns Of Severe Ground Frost In Zimbabwe
The Meteorological Services Department has issued a severe ground frost warning for several areas in Zimbabwe, including Bulawayo. The warning will be in effect from Thursday to Friday and will affect areas such as Matopos, Lupane, Nkayi, Gweru, Chivhu, and Hwedza, among others. Moderate ground frost is expected in Kezi, West Nicholson, Masvingo, Kadoma, Marondera, and Mvuma.
The Met Department has advised farmers to take appropriate measures to protect their crops and livestock during this period. Farmers are encouraged to monitor temperatures within fowl runs and adjust accordingly to reduce the impact of cold conditions on birds and animals. Additionally, short-term measures such as overhead irrigation of frost-prone crops, mulching, increasing wind speed through fans, and warming the area using controlled heaters can be employed to protect crops.
The severe ground frost warning highlights the need for farmers to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to safeguard their crops and animals. It is essential to stay informed through official meteorological services department platforms and consult with local Agritex officers for better advice.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Met Department in collaboration with the Department of Civil Protection said:
Areas Affected by Severe Ground Frost
The areas that will experience severe ground frost include Matopos, Bulawayo, Lupane, Nkayi, Gweru, Chivhu, and Hwedza. Kezi, West Nicholson, Masvingo, Kadoma, Marondera, and Mvuma will experience moderate ground frost.
Precautionary Measures to Take
Farmers are advised to take protective measures for both plants and livestock during this period. They should monitor the temperature within fowl runs and adjust accordingly to reduce the impact of cold conditions on birds and animals, especially day-old chicks, which are sensitive to overnight declines in temperatures. For crops, they should employ short-term measures such as overhead irrigation of frost-prone crops (late evening or before sunrise), mulching, increasing wind speed through fans, and warming the area using controlled heaters. Consultation with local Agritex officers for better advice is also recommended.
Cause of Moderate to Severe Ground Frost
The moderate to severe ground frost is caused by the advection of relatively dry air from the west of Zimbabwe through both Matabeleland Provinces, which causes a decline in dew point temperatures in the western parts of the country. This, coupled with clear skies and fairly calm wind, should result in a decrease in overnight temperatures into the very cold category for areas in the western parts of the country and along the Highveld.