Robert Mugabe Jr. Issued Arrest Warrant For Assault Trial Absence
Robert Mugabe Junior, the older son of late former President Robert Mugabe, has been issued with a warrant of arrest for failing to attend his trial on an assault charge, ZimLive reported. Mugabe, who is believed to be 31 years old, is accused of slapping Robert Karimbika during a visit to a friend’s house in Harare earlier this year.
According to court papers, Mugabe accused Karimbika of urinating on his vehicle, despite the latter’s attempts to explain his actions. Mugabe allegedly then slapped him on the left side of his cheek. Read the court papers:
The accused alleged that the complainant was urinating on his motor vehicle, but the complainant tried to explain his version to the accused person.Feedback
However, the accused person did not listen but came closer to the complainant and slapped him once on the left side of his cheek
Mugabe was also accused of causing $12,000 worth of damage to his friend’s vehicles and property while drunk. Mugabe left court in the company of his lawyer, who advised him to discuss the matter with his friend.
Mugabe’s younger brother, Bellarmine Chatunga, was also issued with an arrest warrant for allegedly confronting Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe’s driver, smashing the car’s window panel, and assaulting him. Chatunga, along with accomplice Tatenda Chinyuku, was arrested for the violent act against Lazarus Pairemanzi, an employee of Learbridge Technology Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Kazembe.
