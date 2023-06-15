Robert Mugabe Jr. Issued Arrest Warrant For Assault Trial Absence

Robert Mugabe Junior, the older son of late former President Robert Mugabe, has been issued with a warrant of arrest for failing to attend his trial on an assault charge, ZimLive reported. Mugabe, who is believed to be 31 years old, is accused of slapping Robert Karimbika during a visit to a friend’s house in Harare earlier this year.

According to court papers, Mugabe accused Karimbika of urinating on his vehicle, despite the latter’s attempts to explain his actions. Mugabe allegedly then slapped him on the left side of his cheek. Read the court papers: