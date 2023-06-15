Trio Arrested For ZESA Cables Theft

The suspects attacked a security guard who was guarding a ZESA transformer before stealing the transformer’s components and cables.

The arrest led to the recovery of the suspects’ get-away vehicle, a Toyota Bubble, registration number AEI 8058, three copper windings, an armoured cable (approximately 30 metres), a bolt cutter, eight spanners, a knife and a solar light.

The other three unidentified suspects are on the run.

Copper cable theft remains a significant issue that affects both electricity and communication networks in Zimbabwe, resulting in power outages and communication disruptions. The high demand for copper, which is used in various products, drives this criminal act.

In response to the widespread theft of copper cables that has left many parts of the country without electricity for prolonged periods due to vandalism, the government and stakeholders have taken measures to address the situation. The government recently passed the Electricity Act which imposes stiffer penalties for theft of cables and other materials owned by the power utility.

