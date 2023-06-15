Update: Hwange Power Station's Unit 8 Synchronised To National Grid

Power utility ZESA has started drawing power from Hwange Unit 8, the second of two 300 MW generating units built at a cost of US$1.4 billion. Testing of the coal-fired unit began on June 9, just days after tests were completed on Unit 7, which is now operating at full capacity. Zimbabwe generated 1,501 MW of power on June 14, with the addition of the Hwange units to the national power grid easing extended outages that have impacted businesses and households.

In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, Power Construction Corporation of China said: