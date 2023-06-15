Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Voter Moved From Correct Constituency After Verification Process
An unidentified voter has claimed that their name was transferred from the correct constituency to an incorrect one, and this happened surprisingly after the verification process. In a message sent to award-winning journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, the voter said:
Last time i checked my name it was correctly in zimbiru only to check today it’s coming up in Byo (Bulawayo) how do we go about this? I went physically to change my polling station from Good Hope to Goromonzi I wonder how I’m coming up in Byo
Zimbiru is a Secondary School in Goromonzi District, Mashonaland East Province, in Zimbabwe.
Hopewell Chin'ono has warned that there is a scam to disenfranchise registered voters in Zimbabwe by either not adding those who were registered to vote during the blitz sessions or removing voters' names from opposition strongholds.
Chin'ono has called on the opposition to mobilize citizens to check their voter registration status via #265 and visit the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices if their names are not appearing or have been illegally moved. He said:
The opposition must work on this issue or else it will lose votes on a massive scale.
There is a massive scam to disenfranchise registered voters by either not adding those who were registered to vote during the blitz sessions, or removing voters names from opposition strongholds.
This requires the opposition to mobilize citizens to check via #265 and going to ZEC offices if their names are not appearing, or have been illegally moved.
ZANUPF is doing anything to win, the opposition must work hard to stop cheating.
He has urged citizens to check if their names are on the Voters Roll via #265 and ensure that they are registered at the correct polling station.
Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold harmonised elections on August 23, 2023.