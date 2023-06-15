Zimbabwe 2023 Elections: Voter Moved From Correct Constituency After Verification Process

Hopewell Chin’ono has warned that there is a scam to disenfranchise registered voters in Zimbabwe by either not adding those who were registered to vote during the blitz sessions or removing voters’ names from opposition strongholds. He believes that this could lead to massive voter disenfranchisement if not addressed by the opposition.

Chin’ono has called on the opposition to mobilize citizens to check their voter registration status via #265 and visit the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices if their names are not appearing or have been illegally moved. He alleges that ZANU-PF is doing everything possible to win and the opposition must work hard to stop cheating. He said:

The opposition must work on this issue or else it will lose votes on a massive scale. There is a massive scam to disenfranchise registered voters by either not adding those who were registered to vote during the blitz sessions, or removing voters names from opposition strongholds. This requires the opposition to mobilize citizens to check via #265 and going to ZEC offices if their names are not appearing, or have been illegally moved. ZANUPF is doing anything to win, the opposition must work hard to stop cheating.

He has urged citizens to check if their names are on the Voters Roll via #265 and ensure that they are registered at the correct polling station.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to hold harmonised elections on August 23, 2023.

