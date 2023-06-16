4 SADC Governments Scrap Mobile Roaming Charges For Citizens

The elimination of roaming charges is expected to benefit businesspeople like Mercy Kachere, who often travel across the four countries for work and have been burdened by high communication costs. Mercy Kachere, a Malawian businesswoman, told DW:

This is good news to any citizen from these countries. As a business lady, I travel a lot to these countries to procure different goods for my stationery and textile retail shops in my home country Malawi. I have been subjected to interrupted phone conversations with my family members each time I travel because of the high costs that mobile phone companies charge on mere phone and voice calls, including roaming service. My only request is that it spreads across Africa if communication on the continent is to improve as it affects many business operators.

The move towards a single digital market is also viewed as crucial for regional integration and could potentially reduce costs for consumers. However, the report also highlights the challenges of connecting the many unconnected people in Africa, particularly those living in remote areas where traditional mobile networks do not reach. According to a 2019 report by the World Bank/UN Broadband Commission, innovative and alternative solutions will be necessary to achieve universal, affordable, and good-quality broadband internet access by 2030.

Sam Ndlovu, a manager at a media organization in Zambia and a regular traveller, believes that roaming charges have been excessive. Ndlovu told DW:

At times, you are forced to buy sim cards for networks of the country you are visiting, which turns out to be really expensive.

Mark Setshwane, the director of business and development for Botswana’s communications regulatory authority, emphasized in an interview with DW the importance of a single digital market for the region. He stated that this model of regional integration is a significant achievement for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, despite the region’s small economies. Setshwane believes that there is strength in numbers.

However, connecting Africa’s unconnected population remains a significant challenge. The 2019 World Bank/UN Broadband Commission report estimates that nearly 1.1 billion new users need to be connected to achieve universal, affordable, and good-quality broadband internet access by 2030, requiring an estimated additional $100 billion in funding over the next decade. Innovative and alternative solutions are needed to connect the nearly 100 million people living in remote areas outside of the range of traditional mobile networks.

