Dear Hiring Manager: Pindula Offers Free Job Advert Postings

Dear Hiring Manager,

We are pleased to inform you that Pindula offers free job advert postings and we would be delighted to assist you in promoting any job vacancies you may have. Please do not hesitate to contact us to take advantage of this opportunity by sending an email to hello@pindula.com or contacting Advent on WhatsApp at +263734663246.

We would also like to highlight that Pindula has a significant presence on various online platforms, including our Website (http://pindula.co.zw/), WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, where we have a large and engaged following.

Feedback