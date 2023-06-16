RBZ Releases Foreign Exchange Auction Allotments, Beneficiaries For May 2023

1. The sum of US$71 409 751 was allotted to 614 beneficiaries under the Main Foreign Exchange Auction during the month of May 2023 and the sum of US$7 870 777 was allotted to 761 beneficiaries under the SMEs Foreign Exchange Auction during the month of May 2023.

2. Total foreign exchange payments for the period 1 to 30 May 2023 were US$756 215 358 broken down as follows: –

(i) foreign currency accounts (US$662 891 023);

(ii) Foreign Exchange Auction Allotments (US$79 280 528); and

(iii) the interbank market (US$14 043 807).

3. The bulk of the auction allotments during the month of May 2023 (66,7%) was for payment for raw materials (US$37 837 688) and machinery and equipment (US$15 089 238), with the remaining 33,3% of the total allotments going towards payment for services (US$4 954 705), consumables (US$5 880 375), retail and distribution (US$9 459 110), pharmaceuticals and chemicals (US$2 553 364) and packaging (US$3 418 541).

4. Total cumulative foreign exchange auction allotments since inception of the Foreign Exchange Auction System stand at US$4 082 018 081.

5. Details of beneficiaries and sums allotted can be accessed on the Bank’s website, www.rbz.co.zw.

Top Beneficiaries:

One of the top beneficiaries is Varun Beverages Zimbabwe, a company that has been experiencing growth since its commissioning in 2018, which was officiated by President Mnangagwa. This company’s Pepsico franchise in Zimbabwe produces a variety of products, including Pepsi, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, 7Up, and Aquaclear. The government and the Indian company held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $30 million bottling plant in Harare in November 2015. See the list below.

NO. BIDDER AMOUNT ALLOTTED (US$) SHARE (%) 1 VARUN BEVERAGES ZIMBABWE (PVT) LTD 1,334,380 1.87% 2 MOUNT MERU MILLERS ZIMBABWE (PVT) LTD 1,100,138 1.54% 3 DENDAIRY (PVT) LTD 924,037 1.29% 4 CAFCA LTD 917,235 1.28% 5 METBANK 800,000 1.12% 6 MEGA MARKET MILLING (PVT) LTD 799,488 1.12% 7 MEGA MARKET (PVT) LTD 699,645 0.98% 8 PRODAIRY (PVT) LTD 661,000 0.93% 9 UNITED REFINERIES LIMITED 641,100 0.90% 10 RESTAPEDIC MANUFACTURING (PVT) LTD 630,580 0.88% 11 TIRO LONGO INVESTMENTS 600,000 0.84% 12 ROYAL PLASTICS AND SUPPLIES (PVT) LTD 598,806 0.84% 13 ROWPALEX AUTO ELECTRICAL (PVT) LTD 560,000 0.78% 14 WILLOWTON GROUP ZIMBABWE 550,000 0.77% 15 MAKOMO ENGINEERING (PVT) LTD 545,668 0.76% 16 WELLOD TRADERS (PVT) LTD 539,715 0.76% 17 WINDMILL (PVT) LTD 531,264 0.74% 18 ETG INPUTS ZIMBABWE (PVT) LTD 512,993 0.72% 19 CAPRI APPLIANCES (PVT) LTD 500,492 0.70% 20 CANGROW TRADING (PVT) LTD 495,459 0.69% 21 PARROGATE ZIMBABWE 482,530 0.68% 22 UNILEVER ZIMBABWE (PVT) LTD 466,186 0.65% 23 UR SOAPS (PVT) LTD 464,334 0.65% 24 POLYPACKAGING (PVT) LTD 451,270 0.63% 25 PEOPLE’S OWN SAVINGS BANK 400,000 0.56% 26 MT & N DISTRIBUTORS 400,000 0.56% 27 AFRICAN BANKING CORPORATION 400,000 0.56% 28 PUNGWE B POWER STATION (PVT) LTD 399,969 0.56% 29 RAINBOW TOURISM GROUP (PVT) LTD 399,407 0.56% 30 SUNRAY CORPORATION (PVT) LTD 398,156 0.56% 31 HONDE HYDRO POWER CONSOLIDATED 396,568 0.56% 32 DAIRIBORD ZIMBABWE (PVT) LTD 395,840 0.55% 33 BLACKBOX INVESTMENTS (PVT) LTD 388,698 0.54% 34 ARENEL (PVT) LTD 384,087 0.54% 35 WALTROP INVESTMENTS (PVT) LTD 376,307 0.53% 36 PRIMTRIM ENTERPRISES (PVT) LTD 357,505 0.50% 37 MEGAPAK ZIMBABWE (PVT) LTD 350,000 0.49% 38 GRINDSBERG INVESTMENTS (PVT) LTD 348,211 0.49% 39 ZIMBABWE ONLINE (PVT) LTD 341,756 0.48% 40 POWERFUL GRAND INDUSTRIES (PVT) LTD 341,269 0.48% 41 THE ZIMBABWE BATA SHOE COMPANY LTD 335,396 0.47% 42 TREGER PRODUCTS 320,478 0.45% 43 PROFEEDS (PVT) LTD 314,330 0.44% 44 TYREZIM (PVT) LTD 311,696 0.44% 45 NATIONAL FOODS LTD 311,659 0.44% 46 VICTORIA FOODS (PVT) LTD 304,853 0.43% 47 OLIVINE INDUSTRIES (PVT) LTD 300,000 0.42% 48 SURFACE WILMAR (PVT) LTD 300,000 0.42% 49 BLUE RIBBON FOODS 300,000 0.42% 50 GRATON INVESTMENTS 299,900 0.42% 51 LEGEND LOUNGE (PVT) LTD 291,884 0.41% 52 PICKTALK INVESTMENTS (PVT) LTD 283,130 0.40% 53 CAIRNS FOODS LIMITED 279,515 0.39% 54 CHILMUND INVESTMENTS (PVT) LTD 277,524 0.39% 55 HILLCHEST INVESTMENTS 268,159 0.38% 56 KEFALOS CHEESE (PVT) LTD 266,598 0.37% 57 INTABA TRADING (PVT) LTD 261,131 0.37% 58 TRANSOCEANIC CORPORATION (PVT) LTD 261,092 0.37% 59 MUTAGECH LOGISTICS (PVT) LTD 259,101 0.36% 60 AI DAVIS AND COMPANY (PVT) LTD 251,997 0.35% 61 TEN TEN TECHNOLOGIES (PVT) LTD 250,000 0.35% 62 SCHWEPPES ZIMBABWE LTD 250,000 0.35% 63 THE COPIER PARTS (PVT) LTD 247,051 0.35% 64 LOTUS STATIONERY MANUFACTURERS (PVT) LTD 244,307 0.34%

Tags

Leave a Comment