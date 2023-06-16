RBZ Releases Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction Results For 16 June

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction Results for 16 June 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the central bank said the auction received 14 bids from banks, all of which were accepted. Out of the total bids accepted, 9 were allotted, with a total value of USD10,635,904.00. The amount allotted was USD6,990,750.00, with the highest bid rate received being 7,200.0000 and the lowest bid rate allotted being 6,600.0000. The weighted average rate was 6,713.3462. Reads the statement: