RBZ Releases Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction Results For 16 June

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction Results for 16 June 2023. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the central bank said the auction received 14 bids from banks, all of which were accepted. Out of the total bids accepted, 9 were allotted, with a total value of USD10,635,904.00. The amount allotted was USD6,990,750.00, with the highest bid rate received being 7,200.0000 and the lowest bid rate allotted being 6,600.0000. The weighted average rate was 6,713.3462. Reads the statement:

Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction Results 16 June 2023

Number of Bids Received From Banks: 14

Number of Bids Disqualified: 0

Total Number of Bids Accepted: 14

Total Number of Bids Allotted: 9

Total Value of Bids Accepted: USD10,635,904.00

Amount Allotted: USD6,990,750.00

Highest Bid Rate Received: 7,200.0000

Lowest Bid Rate Allotted: 6,600.0000

Weighted Average Rate: 6,713.3462

