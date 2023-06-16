Renowned Transport Operator Ben Mucheche Dies At 96

The Mucheche family has announced the passing of Ben Mucheche, a renowned transport operator and black empowerment pioneer, who died at the age of 96 in Beatrice. Mucheche was a respected figure in Zimbabwe and inspired many people to venture into business. He was also known for his caring nature as a father and for teaching his children the value of hard work.

Mucheche had interests in transport and farming and was one of the pioneers of Zimbabwe’s black economic empowerment movement. He made history as one of the first black people to invest in areas dominated by white people during the colonial era. Despite facing numerous challenges, Mucheche found a way to make a name for himself and is credited for his bravery and innovation. His legacy lives on through the Indigenous Black Business Empowerment Corporation (IBDC), which he founded and served as its president. Mucheche leaves behind a large family of 28 children and several grandchildren. The family is still finalizing the burial arrangements to ensure a befitting send-off for the late entrepreneur.

According to a statement made by the family spokesperson, Noel Mucheche, who is Ben Mucheche’s eldest son, the renowned transport operator and black empowerment pioneer passed away on Wednesday in Beatrice at his family home. Noel described his father as a highly respected figure in Zimbabwe who served as an inspiration to many people to venture into business. He added:

