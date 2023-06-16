Summer Time In Zimbabwe: A Poem By David P Carroll
Pindula has received a poem from David P Carroll titled “Summer Time in Zimbabwe” which describes the beauty of the summer season in Zimbabwe.
The author portrays the warm and sunny weather that allows children to play outside all day. The poem also highlights the fresh scent of flowers in the air, and their delicate and pretty appearance.
David emphasizes the colourful and gorgeous display of nature during this time of year, with birds, butterflies, and buzzing bees flying around. The poem concludes with the author expressing his love for summer time in Zimbabwe and the peacefulness and beauty associated with spending summer time by the sea in Harare.
Overall, the poem conveys a sense of appreciation for the natural beauty and pleasant experiences associated with the summer season in Zimbabwe. We are presenting it below for your enjoyment:
Summer Time In Zimbabwe.
On a warm summer’s day
In sunny Zimbabwe today
And the children are playing all day
And to feel the cool air blowing
Fresh scented flowers
Everywhere and there so
Delicate and pretty there
Shining brightly in the
Warm sunlight and there
Twirling to the ground and there’s
Not even a sound there
So colourful and gorgeous
And the sounds and scents of summer
Time its my perfect melody and the sun
Glistening and the clear blue sky and the
Birds and butterflies are flying so high
And sounds of the buzzing bee’s and to feel the
Warmth on my face and to smell
The fresh scented flowers
Blowing everywhere there dancing
In the warm Zimbabwean sunlight
And this is why I
Love summer time in
Sunny Zimbabwe and I can
Smell the fresh flowers
And to feel the warmth on my face
And it’s eternally beautiful
And peaceful in Harare spending
Summer time by the sea.
David P Carroll.
Zimbabwe
Harare Poet
Thank you to David for submitting this piece. We appreciate your contribution to our platform.