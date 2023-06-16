Summer Time In Zimbabwe: A Poem By David P Carroll

Pindula has received a poem from David P Carroll titled “Summer Time in Zimbabwe” which describes the beauty of the summer season in Zimbabwe.

The author portrays the warm and sunny weather that allows children to play outside all day. The poem also highlights the fresh scent of flowers in the air, and their delicate and pretty appearance.

David emphasizes the colourful and gorgeous display of nature during this time of year, with birds, butterflies, and buzzing bees flying around. The poem concludes with the author expressing his love for summer time in Zimbabwe and the peacefulness and beauty associated with spending summer time by the sea in Harare.

Feedback