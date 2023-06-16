UK Firms Make Significant Progress To Lithium Mining In Zimbabwe

Two UK-listed companies have made significant progress in their efforts to mine lithium at separate projects in Zimbabwe, indicating sustained interest in Zimbabwean lithium despite an uncertain outlook for the battery metal.

Galileo Resources, listed on London’s AIM market, has begun a drilling programme at the Kamativi target, where it discovered previously unknown lithium potential in March. The company believes its resource may be as large as the estimated 42.3-million-tonne deposit at Arcadia, which is being developed by Huayou Cobalt. newZWire cites CEO Colin Bird as saying: