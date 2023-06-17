Cryptocurrency Specialist Steals $457K From Eye Specialist's Bitcoin Accounts

A man from Harare who specializes in cryptocurrency has been accused of stealing $457,000 from an eye specialist. Lloyd Chiyangwa, 30, appeared before a regional magistrate and was charged with theft and money laundering.

The complainant allegedly purchased cryptocurrency in July 2020 while in India from a company in the United Kingdom. Upon his return to Zimbabwe in 2021, he engaged Chiyangwa to set up Bitcoin wallets, sell his Bitcoins, exchange or move tokens from one wallet to another, and purchase other cryptocurrencies for his portfolio.

Chiyangwa created five wallets for the complainant, including Trust Wallet, Exodus, Cosmostation, Wemix, and Metamask, and had access to the privileged seed phrases and passwords of the complainant’s wallets.

Feedback