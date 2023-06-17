FBC Donates Implements Worth $40K, Offer $5K For School Fees To Shungu Dzevana Children's Home
FBC Holdings Group has donated farming implements worth over US$40,000 to the Shungu Dzevana Children’s Home as part of its community impact-driven corporate social responsibility initiative. The group has also pledged to build a parking shade for the implements and offer US$5,000 for school fees.
The donation includes a brand new 75 horsepower tractor, 20-disc Rhome Harrow, 4.8m Open Trailer, Grass Cutter, and 3 Disc Plough. The farming implements were presented to Reverend Sister Mercy Mutyambizi, founder of the home, at a ceremony held at the orphanage in Mhondoro.
During the presentation ceremony, FBC’s Group Head of Marketing, Mr. Roy Nyakunuwa, emphasised the importance of building sustainable communities and the role of corporations in giving back to society. He stated that the group’s donation to Shungu Dzevana was motivated by the recently adopted FBCH Climate Positive Agenda, which aims to promote community resilience, self-reliance, and sustainability through corporate social responsibility initiatives. He said:
As we deepen our sustainability approach, we aim to always listen to our various stakeholders and purposefully deploy resources through initiatives like this one. We are here in Mhondoro for the handover of a brand-new tractor, trailer, and farming implements to Shungu Dzevana Children’s Home as part of our efforts towards equipping this children’s home with the tools to augment the orphanage’s capabilities to ensure food security, agriculture productivity, sustainable market development, and sustainable income generation.
He added that FBC’s donation to Shungu Dzevana was motivated by the group’s sustainability approach, FBCH Climate Positive Agenda, which promotes community resilience, self-reliance, and sustainability through CSR initiatives. He said the donation resonates with four Sustainable Development Goals, including No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, and Reduced Inequalities. The FBC group has embarked on a group-wide Tree Planting Programme to engender environmental protection and climate resilience.
Under the leadership of Reverend Sister Mercy Mutyambizi, the Shungu Dzevana Trust Children’s Home has become an agricultural hub, providing agribusiness skills to empower children. The orphanage has produced professionals such as doctors, engineers, nurses, and chartered accountants. Reverend Sister Mutyambizi expressed gratitude to FBC Holdings for fulfilling the home’s dream of mechanising crop production projects and praised their human approach to corporate social responsibility.
FBC Holdings has launched a Tree Planting Programme to promote environmental protection and climate resilience. The initiative aligns with the group’s mandate to foster sustainable development. FBC’s board chair and CEO planted trees at Shungu Dzevana Children’s Home to demonstrate the group’s commitment to the environment. FBC Holdings funds sustainable CSR initiatives in education, health, arts and culture, and the environment to improve the well-being of local communities.