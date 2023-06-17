FBC Donates Implements Worth $40K, Offer $5K For School Fees To Shungu Dzevana Children's Home

FBC Holdings Group has donated farming implements worth over US$40,000 to the Shungu Dzevana Children’s Home as part of its community impact-driven corporate social responsibility initiative. The group has also pledged to build a parking shade for the implements and offer US$5,000 for school fees.

The donation includes a brand new 75 horsepower tractor, 20-disc Rhome Harrow, 4.8m Open Trailer, Grass Cutter, and 3 Disc Plough. The farming implements were presented to Reverend Sister Mercy Mutyambizi, founder of the home, at a ceremony held at the orphanage in Mhondoro.

During the presentation ceremony, FBC’s Group Head of Marketing, Mr. Roy Nyakunuwa, emphasised the importance of building sustainable communities and the role of corporations in giving back to society. He stated that the group’s donation to Shungu Dzevana was motivated by the recently adopted FBCH Climate Positive Agenda, which aims to promote community resilience, self-reliance, and sustainability through corporate social responsibility initiatives. He said:

