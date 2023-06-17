Former State Security Minister Warns Losing ZANU PF MPs Not To Contest Independently

Former State Security Minister Owen Ncube has warned MPs who lost in the ZANU PF primaries not to contest as independent candidates in the upcoming general elections. ZANU PF held its primary elections in March, during which some party heavyweights lost their tickets to represent the party in the August 23 polls.

Despite reports of bhora musango threats and dissatisfaction over candidate imposition and rigging, Ncube described running as an independent candidate as “anti-revolutionary” and urged those who lost in the primaries not to do so. He emphasised that ZANU PF does not vote for independent candidates and that standing as one makes individuals enemies of the party and the revolution.

Addressing ex-combatants in Redcliff recently, Mudha as Ncube is widely known in political circles, said:

