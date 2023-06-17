Gweru Car Dealer Arrested In Ireland For Three Murders In Zimbabwe

Peter Dube, a car dealer from Gweru, Zimbabwe, has been arrested in Ireland by gardaí (police force in the Republic of Ireland) for allegedly murdering three people in 2021 and fleeing the country. He has already appeared before the courts in Ireland and has been remanded in custody. The authorities in Zimbabwe have been in contact with Interpol and An Garda Siochana to locate him and seek his extradition back to Zimbabwe to face trial there.

Dube is accused of shooting his second wife’s suspected lover, Shelton Chinhango, and her best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, in Gweru’s central business district. He also allegedly shot his second wife and her sister, Nyaradzo, who later died in the hospital.

The authorities in Zimbabwe want him to stand trial on those charges. The man is also facing unrelated, minor charges in Ireland, according to TheIrishTimes.

